Kevin Smith to Produce He-Man Cartoon on Netflix

A Highlands native is in charge of a well-known IP from the 80s. Over the past weekend Director-Writer Kevin Smith announced that he will be the executive producer and showrunner for “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” on Netflix.

The announcement came out at Power-Con yesterday in California. The show will pick up where the 80’s cartoon left off.

Smith came to fame with his 1994 “Clerks” filmed at the Quick Stop convenience store in Leonardo.