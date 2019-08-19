Protests Scheduled for Toms River BOE Meeting Wednesday

Dueling protests are scheduled Wednesday by Toms River High School North. They circle around Dan Leonard, a member of the Board of Education. Late last month Leonard came under fire for anti-Muslim Facebook posts. As of now 760 people have signed a petition supporting Leonard. The opposing group is calling for his resignation and will hold a “Hate Has No Home Here Rally” outside the school.

After the controversy started Leonard announced he will not seek re-election, however he also has said he will not resign.