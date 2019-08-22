County seeking employers for Sept. 27 job fair

LINCROFT, NJ – Monmouth County will offer employers and jobseekers the opportunity to connect at the Workforce Development Fall 2019 Job Fair scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at Collins Arena on the Brookdale Community College campus, 765 Newman Spring Road.

“Each year, the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Division of Workforce Development partner with a variety of entities to host two of the biggest job and internship fairs in Central Jersey, both in the spring and fall,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Pat Impreveduto, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development. “On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, I invite employers with current openings this fall to reserve a table at no cost.”

The event is free to both employers and job seekers. To ensure a variety of job and internship opportunities are represented, the Division of Workforce Development limits the numbers of businesses in each category.

The County’s Fall 2019 Job Fair is open to the public with up to 1,000 job seekers expected to attend. Employers are guaranteed to meet candidates with all levels of skills and experience.

Employers interested in participating in the Fall 2019 Job Fair are asked to request registration by clicking here. For more information, you may contact Christine Dykeman at 732-683-8850 ext. 2525 or email Christine.Dykeman@dol.nj.gov.

The Monmouth County Fall 2019 Job Fair is a partnership of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council and Brookdale Community College.