New Jersey governor: No state of emergency over Newark water

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says he isn’t declaring a state of emergency over lead levels in Newark’s water.

NJ.com reports Democrat Phil Murphy also said Wednesday that additional testing to determine whether filters are working correctly likely will take weeks. Murphy said about 20 homes per day are currently being tested. On Aug. 9, the EPA recommended Newark give bottled water to residents after lead levels in a few homes with the filters tested above allowable levels. Water distribution began Aug. 12. City and state officials haven’t given a firm time frame for how long testing will take, or how many homes it will encompass. A group of clergy held a rally Wednesday on the steps of Newark’s city hall to express support for Mayor Ras Baraka’s handling of the crisis.