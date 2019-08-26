Freeholders authorize creation of County Talent Bank

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders has authorized the creation of a Monmouth County Talent Bank, which will give residents the opportunity to express interest in volunteering on various boards and commissions.

“It is so important for our residents to be a part of County operations and, with varying ending dates for terms, residents may not always know when there are upcoming opportunities to join a board or commission,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “With the creation of this Talent Bank, when an opening comes up on a board or commission and we are in need of individuals to fill a slot, we will have a pool of qualified, available and willing residents to choose from.”

The Talent Bank is a way for residents to become more involved with the operation and betterment of the County. A form will be available on the County website which will help us create an inventory of potential volunteers for the numerous boards and commissions that the County oversees.

Interested residents will be able to fill out the form with contact information, any relevant background information and the board or commission they are interested in serving on. A list of all the boards and commissions will be available on a pull-down menu on the form.

“The motivation for this is that we want people to get involved and have a say in the way the County is run,” said Freeholder Gerry P. Scharfenberger, Ph.D. “It also saves taxpayer dollars in that people are willing to volunteer their time and talents for the sole purpose of helping to move the County forward. It’s one of those initiatives where everyone wins, the County, the residents and people/departments served by the boards and commissions.”

For information regarding Monmouth County board and commissions, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.