Pete Yorn – Calm Down

Carertakers is Pete Yorn’s first solo release in three years and his most spontaneous collection to date. Produced with Jackson Phillips of the celebrated indie rock band Day Wave, the album finds Yorn trusting his gut and working from instinct more than ever before, writing and recording many of the tracks start-to-finish in a prolific series of single-day sessions that balanced freewheeling exploration with careful, deliberate craftsmanship. Fueled by jangly electric guitars and vintage synthesizers, the resulting tracks merge the 80’s and 90’s alt-rock and Brit-pop Yorn grew up listening to (The Smiths, Guided By Voices, Joy Division) with distinctly modern sensibilities, forging lean, muscular melodies out of dreamy, immersive soundscapes. It’s a revelatory collection, one that explores faith and acceptance with honesty and vulnerability, all while still managing to preserve Yorn’s unique gifts for lyrical abstraction and emotional malleability. “These songs are designed to grow with you,” explains Yorn. “They’re all anchored in particular moments, but they blast off from there, so what they mean to you on any given day might evolve. They’re built to have that flexibility.” A New Jersey native equally indebted to Bruce Springsteen’s blue-collar introspection as Lou Reed’s deadpan stream-of-consciousness, Yorn first broke out in 2001 with his extraordinary debut, ‘Musicforthemorningafter.’ Hailed by NPR as one the year’s finest, the album garnered Gold certification on the strength of its near-universal acclaim as well as Yorn’s relentless appetite for the road. In the decades that followed, Yorn would go on to solidify his status as a songwriters’ songwriter, releasing five more solo albums and collaborating in the studio with everyone from Frank Black and Peter Buck to Liz Phair and Scarlett Johansson. By the time he wrapped up touring for his latest solo album, 2016’s ‘Arranging Time,’ Yorn had been grinding non-stop for nearly twenty years.

https://www.facebook.com/peteyorn/

http://www.peteyorn.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)