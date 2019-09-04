Car crashes into home, injuring man inside residence

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a car crashed into a home in southern New Jersey, injuring a man inside the residence.

Berkeley Township police say the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Monday. They say a motorist driving north on Jamaica Boulevard was “startled” by another car traveling westbound on Nostrand Drive. The motorist overcompensated and grazed the westbound vehicle, then went through the side of a house on Jamaica Boulevard. A man inside the home was struck in the back and was being treated at a hospital. The driver of the car that struck the home was also treated at a hospital four undisclosed injuries. The home had some structural damage, but further details were not disclosed. Authorities say the accident remains under investigation.