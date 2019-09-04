County to celebrate new partnership with Department of Veterans Affairs

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders will hold a welcoming ceremony to celebrate the new partnership between the County’s Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at the Monmouth County Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road.The VA will provide vocational rehabilitation counseling, case management and employment services for disabled veterans that are eligible and entitled for vocational rehabilitation services regardless of age or condition. The County will continue comprehensive case management and claim developed for Monmouth County veterans while collaborating extensively with the VA employee. Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services; two disabled veterans; Debbie Bottomley, Disability Case Manager/ Veterans Services Officer; Wanda Richards-Clarke, VA Rehabilitation Counselor and Sue Moleon, County Division Head will make remarks at the ceremony.