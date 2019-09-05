Man Facing New Charges After Labor Day Parade Scare

The man charged with the leaving “homemade destructive devices” over the Labor Day weekend is now facing additional charges.

Thomas Kaiser, of South Plainfield was charged yesterday with four counts of possession of a prohibited device by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office (see press release). Those items were found after the South Plainfield Labor Day parade was cancelled due to the threat to the community.

The investigation started in Monmouth County after a device was discovered by Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright. Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy had planned to march in that event.