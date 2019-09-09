Child among 3 burned as fire roars through condo complex

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a southern New Jersey condominium complex, leaving two adults and a young child seriously burned and damaging several units.

Five police officers were also injured in the fire at the High Point Condominiums in Lakewood. They suffered smoke inhalation while trying to make sure all residents had been evacuated. The blaze started shortly before 1 a.m. Friday. The three injured residents — a man, a woman and her child — were all flown to a hospital, but their names and further details on their conditions have not been disclosed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials say about 35 residents were displaced by the blaze. They were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.