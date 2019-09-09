Volunteers canvass Newark in service line replacement push

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Volunteers have been going door-to-door this weekend in Newark, New Jersey, to help sign up thousands of residents to have their corroding lead service lines replaced.

Volunteers began the effort Saturday, passing out free bottled water and beginning to register the estimated 18,000 homes at risk due to old supply lines. Mayor Ras Baraka said the city is “working aggressively” to solve the water issue by replacing all lead service lines. About 250 people previously attended a meeting at City Hall to get involved with registering residents City, state and county officials earlier announced a plan to borrow $120 million to dramatically cut the time it will take to replace pipes causing the problem. City officials estimate that more than 800 lines have been replaced so far.