Howell Police: INCIDENT NOTIFICATION SUSPICIOUS/CRIMINAL CONDUCT CROOKED STICK COURT – Adelphia Greens Development

UPDATE: 2040 hours. – White male. Approximately 40yoa. Black hair. Beard. Thin build. Black shorts. Black t-shirt. He used a paper bag on the victim. It was not left on scene.

The rear of the black SUV may have some sort of sticker(s).

Patrol and detectives are currently on scene on Crooked Stick Court in the Adelphia Greens residential development located off of Rt. 9 and the Freehold border after receiving a report of an attempted abduction.

A 6yo reported a white male driving a black SUV placed a plastic bag over her head. This 6yo explained that she was playing outside with friends. While her friends went inside, she remained outside to clean up toys. That’s when the male approached and placed the bag over her head. It was reported he never tried to grab her. She screamed and went inside her residence. she was not injured.

The black SUV was observed sitting in the parking space for an extended period of time. That parking space is now empty.

Howell officers are currently canvassing the neighborhood and interviewing residents.

That is all the information we have at this time. We are asking residents to review their security cameras for any footage that may be beneficial.

Please contact communications as 732-938-4111 with any information.

We will update if more information becomes available.