Fisherman dies after fall, hit head on jetty rocks

MANASQUAN, N.J. (AP) — A fisherman from Canada has died after he slipped and fell on the Manasquan Inlet jetty.

Mayor Ed Donovan tells the Asbury Park Press Jooha Lee was at the tip of the jetty’s rocks on Sunday afternoon when he slipped and hit his head. The mayor says Lee’s two sons tried to rescue him. Emergency crews removed Lee from the rocks. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.