Fishermen demand a say in decisions on offshore wind energy

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A congressional subcommittee has heard from fishermen asking for input on crucial decisions about offshore wind energy.

They said Monday at a hearing at the Jersey Shore that they want to be consulted on where wind energy projects are located and whether water access is restricted.

The hearing’s purpose was to gather input from the industry and its advocates to be considered in future regulation of wind energy.

Peter Hughes, of Atlantic Cape Fisheries, says proposed projects off New Jersey sit atop prime fishing grounds.

Capt. Ed Yates is a fisherman from Barnegat Light, New Jersey.

He says flounder, cod and other species have moved away from underground cables at a wind project off Denmark.