Noah Gundersen – Lose You

Born to a devoutly religious family in Olympia WA, Noah Gundersen has been writing and recording music since he was but 13, working his way from teenage hardcore and indie rock to the creation of his own distinctive strain of bold, genre-busting songcraft. A series of solo EPs eventually led to 2014’s self-produced full-length debut, LEDGES. CARRY THE GHOST arrived the following year, earning acclaim from the likes of NPR.

Noah continued to gain popularity after his music was featured on television shows like Sons of Anarchy, The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill and Nashville. Ever searching, he impelled his music towards new terrain on 2017’s WHITE NOISE. Along with his recorded canon, Gundersen – who also maintains membership in Seattle indie rock heroes Young In The City and the all-star Americana collective known as Glorietta – has spent much of his adult life on the road, performing as headline act and support to like-minded artists spanning Emmylou Harris, Beck, City & Colour, and Josh Ritter.

Noah released his fourth full-length solo album, LOVER, on August 23rd. Recorded over two years at Seattle’s The Crumb studio with longtime collaborator, producer/engineer Andy D. Park (Death Cab For Cutie, K. Flay, Pedro The Lion), LOVER sees Gundersen continuing to veer towards an increasingly intimate and intense creative approach, wedding intricate beats and warm natural instrumentation to a series of stark, almost dreamlike, new songs. Rich with patience and grace, songs like “Older” and “Out of Time” reveal a remarkably gifted songwriter-artist in the midst of confrontation with life’s toughest truths, somehow emerging with even greater self-awareness and understanding. “This record is deeply personal,” says Gundersen. “It’s about love, it’s about failure, it’s about drugs, it’s about sex, it’s about age, it’s about regret, it’s about itself (very meta, I know) and it’s about finding peace. I think it’s the most I’ve ever put of myself into something. It’s been cathartic. I’ve cried a lot.”

Noah Gundersen will be performing at Asbury Lanes on Monday October 14!

https://www.facebook.com/noahgundersenmusic/

http://www.noahgundersen.com

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)