Fall Job Fair set for Sept. 27

LINCROFT, NJ – The Monmouth County Fall Job Fair will take place on Friday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brookdale Community College Collins Arena, 765 Newman Spring Road. This job fair is a great opportunity for residents of all ages in the County and surrounding areas to seek out a new job or even a new career.

The Fall Job Fair provides access to employers from a large variety of disciplines, all of whom are seeking dedicated, hardworking and talented employees to fill positions. Professional fields present include finance, education, telecommunications, computer science and everything in between. “The partnership between the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Division of Workforce Development is vital to jobseekers looking for a new job or the next step in their career,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Pat Impreveduto, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development. “The Spring and Fall Job Fairs at Brookdale are just one of the many ways that the County directly helps resident jobseekers while fortifying the workforce for local businesses and companies.” Admission is free for both jobseekers and employers. More than 150 local companies have made arrangements to participate. From Hackensack Meridian Health to NJ Transit, there will be a variety of employers attending the event. A full list of participating businesses will be posted on www.visitmonmouth.com. The 2019 Monmouth County Spring Job Fair is a partnership of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council and Brookdale Community College. “If you are a jobseeker who is unable to attend the 2019 Fall Job Fair, please visit the County’s American Job Centers,” said Deputy Director Impreveduto. “The American Job Centers, which are located in Eatontown and Neptune, provide resources such as career counseling and resume instruction for County residents who are looking to find new employment.”

Jobseekers and employers interested in more information should call 732-683-8850 ext. 3711 or email the job fair coordinator at Christine.Dykeman@dol.nj.gov.