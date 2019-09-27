New Jersey homeowner gets $380K in dune compensation case

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey homeowner has been awarded $380,000 for the taking of part of his beach for a storm protection project.

In a trial that ended Thursday, Kevin Klingert was awarded the money for the loss of approximately half his oceanfront property in Brick Township. Attorney Anthony Della Pelle says about 75 similar cases remain pending from homeowners challenging compensation offered by the state. New Jersey had offered Klingert $750. State officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The question of how much the state should pay for land it seizes to make way for dunes has been bitterly fought in New Jersey. The state Supreme Court ruled that the protective value of dunes should be considered when juries weigh the loss of beachfront and ocean views.