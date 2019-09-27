NJ horsemen in the money after sports betting appeal ruling

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey horsemen could get millions of dollars in damages after a federal appeals court ruled that the horsemen were financially harmed while the legality of sports betting was being litigated.

In a ruling Tuesday, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals said that the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association is entitled to damages. The association has sought the payment, with interest, of a $3.4 million bond that the four major pro sports leagues and the NCAA posted in 2014. It was intended to secure losses that might be suffered during the month that a restraining order was in effect, prohibiting the horsemen from offering sports betting. New Jersey ultimately won a U.S. Supreme Court case last year clearing the way for legal sports betting in all 50 states.