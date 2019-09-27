Quiet, great weather, no crowds at shore in ‘Locals’ Summer’

MANASQUAN, N.J. (AP) — The weather is gorgeous. The crowds are gone, and parking is plentiful.

It’s quiet, the humidity has vanished and it’s still warm enough for a dip in the ocean. Welcome to “Locals’ Summer,” those precious few weeks at the Jersey shore after Labor Day that enchant local residents and savvy visitors alike. And at least this year its helping merchants make up for weeks of poor weather in late spring and early summer that caused economic losses. Erin Duffy, who was playing with her 4-year-old son on the beach in Manasquan, calls it the best time of the year. Mike Parziale has kept the Riverside Cafe open on the Manasquan Inlet, helping to make up for losses earlier this year due to bad weather.