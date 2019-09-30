New Jersey AG moves to block 2 counties’ ICE cooperation

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general is ordering two counties to end cooperation agreements with federal immigration authorities.

Gurbir Grewal’s announcement Friday came a day after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested more than 50 people in New Jersey. A directive this year limits law enforcement’s cooperation with ICE. But sheriff’s departments in Cape May and Monmouth counties have separate agreements to perform some immigration functions. Critics of New Jersey’s directive say it makes it easier for violent criminals to be released before they can be handed over to immigration authorities. Grewal said Friday the directive gives local authorities the ability to identify dangerous individuals to ICE for detention. Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said Friday he would fight the order. Cape May County’s sheriff didn’t immediately respond to an email.