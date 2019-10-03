American Dream mall announces partnership with Lyft

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The soon-to-open American Dream megamall and entertainment complex in New Jersey’s Meadowlands has announced a partnership with the app-based ride service Lyft.

Under the agreement announced Wednesday, pickups and drop-offs for riders using the service will be made in a designated location at the complex. Each month, a local nonprofit organization will be selected to receive transportation and up to $10,000 in free tickets to one of the site’s entertainment venues. The long-delayed complex is scheduled to open in phases starting in late October. When all areas are open by next spring, it will feature more than 450 stores and restaurants in addition to an amusement park, indoor ski slope, ice skating rink, water park and more.