Next Atlantic City mayor waits in wings after latest scandal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City will get a new mayor in the wake of yet another corruption scandal.

City Council President Marty Small, a Democrat, will be sworn in as mayor at noon on Friday. It comes a day after fellow Democrat Frank Gilliam Jr. pleaded guilty to stealing $87,000 from a youth basketball club he founded, and resigned. Gilliam pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to stealing money that was purportedly for the basketball team and for school supplies for poor children. But prosecutors say he used it on himself _ for trips, fancy clothes and other personal expenses.Gilliam apologized to residents in a letter Thursday afternoon. Small has run several times for mayor, losing a primary to Gilliam in 2017.