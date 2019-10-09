County runs donation drive for Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund

FREEHOLD, NJ – On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders and Monmouth County, Freeholder Lillian G. Burry is leading a donation drive in support of the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to improving the morale and welfare of members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

Donations are being accepted though Wednesday, Oct. 16 and care packages are expected to be shipped out in November in advance of the holiday season.

“Each year, I strongly encourage Monmouth County residents to donate supplies as a sign of gratitude to the courageous men and women who sacrifice so much to protect our freedom,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry. “It is imperative to advocate for organizations like the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund that support our troops, especially during the holiday season when these heroic men and women are away from their families.”

Donations can be delivered to collection boxes at several Monmouth County buildings including:

Hall of Records, 1 E. Main St., Freehold

Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold

Health Department, 50 E. Main St., Freehold

Social Services Building, 3000 Kozloski Road, Freehold

Library Headquarters, 125 Symmes Drive, Manalapan

Eastern Branch Library, 1001 Route 35, Shrewsbury

Colts Neck Library, 1 Winthrop Drive, Colts Neck

Marine Academy of Science and Technology, 305 MAST Way, Highlands

Colts Neck High School, 59 Five Points Road, Colts Neck

Colts Neck General Store, 171 County Road 537, Colts Neck

Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, 2566 Guam Lane, Tinton Falls

Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, 331 Georgia Tavern Road, Howell

The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund was founded in 2006 to honor the life and memory of Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, a Middletown native who was one of the four American soldiers killed by a roadside bomb during combat operations in Bayji, Iraq on Nov. 12, 2005.

The drive is collecting food, drinks, snack, personal care items and more. Supplies will be assembled into bags, with handwritten notes of gratitude, and distributed to military members on foreign soil in time for the holiday season. Donation items being collected include:

Food, Drinks and Snacks:

Tuna meals in foil pouches

Granola and protein bars

Trail mix, cashews, peanuts, mixed nuts, dried cranberries, raisins, dried apricots and other dried fruits

Slim Jims

Beef jerky

Gatorade powder mix (odd colors preferred)

V8 Energy drinks

5-hour Energy

Sneaky Pete’s Outstanding Beverages (healthy oat-based drink)

Cereal in individual packs or boxes

Lipton Tea, honey sticks, Crystal Light powder, etc. for water bottles

Ritz crackers, peanut butter crackers

Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle

Cup soups

Skippy natural peanut butter

Condiments and hot sauces of all kinds

Gum (both sugarless and regular; bubble gum)

Candy (Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Mike and Ikes, Swedish Fish, etc.)

Cookies (Oreos, Nilla Wafers, Girl Scout cookies, etc.)

Goldfish (all flavors)

Pretzels

Lifesavers in individual wrappers in bags

Premium coffee (Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Folgers, K-Cups)

Coffeemate, Splenda, sugar packets,

Entenmann’s crumb cake, Tastykake butterscotch krimpets, Devil dogs, Little Debbies, etc.

Personal Care:

Baby wipes

Q-tips

Scope or Listerine mouthwash

AXE deodorant, shampoo and body wash

Dove men deodorant, shampoo and body wash

Dove deodorant, shampoo and body wash for women (premium brands only)

Hand sanitizer

Gold Bond foot powder

Lip balm

Ibuprofen

Anti-diarrheal pills

Dental floss

Premium razors and cartridges (name brand preferred such as Gillette)

Edge or Gillette Shaving Gel (must be shaving gel and not shaving cream – aerosols prohibited to ship)

Vaseline intensive care lotion for dry skin

White socks

Sports bra in assorted sizes

White undershirts in assorted sizes

Underwear in assorted sizes

Other: Sudoku and crossword puzzle books

GoJo hand cleaner

No pest strips

Sticky mouse traps

Twin sheets, pillows and blankets

Duct tape, gorilla and electrical tape

Donation checks for the nonprofit organization can me made out to Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund and mailed to:

Freeholder Lillian G. Burry

PO Box 128

Colts Neck, NJ 07722