County runs donation drive for Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund

FREEHOLD, NJ – On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders and Monmouth County, Freeholder Lillian G. Burry is leading a donation drive in support of the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to improving the morale and welfare of members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

Donations are being accepted though Wednesday, Oct. 16 and care packages are expected to be shipped out in November in advance of the holiday season.

“Each year, I strongly encourage Monmouth County residents to donate supplies as a sign of gratitude to the courageous men and women who sacrifice so much to protect our freedom,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry. “It is imperative to advocate for organizations like the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund that support our troops, especially during the holiday season when these heroic men and women are away from their families.”

Donations can be delivered to collection boxes at several Monmouth County buildings including:

  • Hall of Records, 1 E. Main St., Freehold
  • Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold
  • Health Department, 50 E. Main St., Freehold
  • Social Services Building, 3000 Kozloski Road, Freehold
  • Library Headquarters, 125 Symmes Drive, Manalapan
  • Eastern Branch Library, 1001 Route 35, Shrewsbury
  • Colts Neck Library, 1 Winthrop Drive, Colts Neck
  • Marine Academy of Science and Technology, 305 MAST Way, Highlands
  • Colts Neck High School, 59 Five Points Road, Colts Neck
  • Colts Neck General Store, 171 County Road 537, Colts Neck
  • Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, 2566 Guam Lane, Tinton Falls
  • Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, 331 Georgia Tavern Road, Howell

The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund was founded in 2006 to honor the life and memory of Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, a Middletown native who was one of the four American soldiers killed by a roadside bomb during combat operations in Bayji, Iraq on Nov. 12, 2005.

The drive is collecting food, drinks, snack, personal care items and more. Supplies will be assembled into bags, with handwritten notes of gratitude, and distributed to military members on foreign soil in time for the holiday season. Donation items being collected include:

Food, Drinks and Snacks:

  • Tuna meals in foil pouches
  • Granola and protein bars
  • Trail mix, cashews, peanuts, mixed nuts, dried cranberries, raisins, dried apricots and other dried fruits
  • Slim Jims
  • Beef jerky
  • Gatorade powder mix (odd colors preferred)
  • V8 Energy drinks
  • 5-hour Energy
  • Sneaky Pete’s Outstanding Beverages (healthy oat-based drink)
  • Cereal in individual packs or boxes
  • Lipton Tea, honey sticks, Crystal Light powder, etc. for water bottles
  • Ritz crackers, peanut butter crackers
  • Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle
  • Cup soups
  • Skippy natural peanut butter
  • Condiments and hot sauces of all kinds
  • Gum (both sugarless and regular; bubble gum)
  • Candy (Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Mike and Ikes, Swedish Fish, etc.)
  • Cookies (Oreos, Nilla Wafers, Girl Scout cookies, etc.)
  • Goldfish (all flavors)
  • Pretzels
  • Lifesavers in individual wrappers in bags
  • Premium coffee (Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Folgers, K-Cups)
  • Coffeemate, Splenda, sugar packets,
  • Entenmann’s crumb cake, Tastykake butterscotch krimpets, Devil dogs, Little Debbies, etc.

Personal Care:

  • Baby wipes
  • Q-tips
  • Scope or Listerine mouthwash
  • AXE deodorant, shampoo and body wash
  • Dove men deodorant, shampoo and body wash
  • Dove deodorant, shampoo and body wash for women (premium brands only)
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Gold Bond foot powder
  • Lip balm
  • Ibuprofen
  • Anti-diarrheal pills
  • Dental floss
  • Premium razors and cartridges (name brand preferred such as Gillette)
  • Edge or Gillette Shaving Gel (must be shaving gel and not shaving cream – aerosols prohibited to ship)
  • Vaseline intensive care lotion for dry skin
  • White socks
  • Sports bra in assorted sizes
  • White undershirts in assorted sizes
  • Underwear in assorted sizes
 Other:

  • Sudoku and crossword puzzle books
  • GoJo hand cleaner
  • No pest strips
  • Sticky mouse traps
  • Twin sheets, pillows and blankets
  • Duct tape, gorilla and electrical tape

Donation checks for the nonprofit organization can me made out to Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund and mailed to:

Freeholder Lillian G. Burry
PO Box 128
Colts Neck, NJ 07722