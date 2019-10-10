State trooper lowered by rope to rescue lost hiker, dog

FREDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A lost hiker and his dog are safe after a New Jersey state trooper was lowered by rope down a cliff to reach the man who was holding on to a tree.

The rescue happened Monday night in the dark and rain after the hiker called 911 to say he was trapped on an incline along a trail in Fredon Township. Troopers Russell Cahn and Sean Sullivan located the man and the dog. The troopers were worried about hypothermia. Body camera video shows Cahn and firefighters lowered Sullivan by rope to reach the man. The hiker’s dog was hoisted to safety before the man was raised by the rope and was treated at the scene by EMS. The rescue took nearly two hours.