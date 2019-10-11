Worker dies in accident at soon-to-open New Jersey megamall

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died at the construction site of a soon-to-open New Jersey megamall and entertainment complex.

The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the American Dream mall at the Meadowlands complex in New York City’s metropolitan area. New Jersey state police say 37-year-old Eric Papenfuhs was operating a utility vehicle on a parking deck when he struck a parked flatbed trailer. The Hampton man was pronounced dead at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Center.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating. The mall featuring theme parks, an indoor ski slope, high-end shopping and dining is scheduled to open in two weeks.