Temples – You’re Either On Something

Temples third album Hot Motion has entered this world and is now available everywhere.

This record is two deep years in the making and signifies only the very beginning of their new journey.

https://www.facebook.com/templesofficial/

https://www.templestheband.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)