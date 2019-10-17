County reminds residents to “Fight the Bite!”

FREEHOLD, NJ – Fall is an extremely active time for mosquitoes. The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Mosquito Control Division are reminding residents to take precautions to protect themselves against mosquitoes and viruses that these insects may carry.
“While it may be cooler outside, residents need to keep in mind that mosquitos are still a concern,” said Freeholder Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Mosquito Control Division. “Fortunately, there are numerous proactive measures residents can take to prevent mosquito bites and ultimately minimize the risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”
The summer season is a heavier time for mosquito breeding, but brisk temperatures mean mosquitoes are more active during the day instead of the evening. Mosquitos are still active until the temperature is consistently below 50 degrees.
Residents and visitors can take the following precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites:
“Residents can also rid their home and property of mosquitoes as well,” said Freeholder Kiley. “One small cap of water can result in hundreds of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water and, in seven days the mosquito larva will emerge into adults.”
For more information, call the Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division at 732-542-3630 or go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.