County reminds residents to “Fight the Bite!”

FREEHOLD, NJ – Fall is an extremely active time for mosquitoes. The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Mosquito Control Division are reminding residents to take precautions to protect themselves against mosquitoes and viruses that these insects may carry.

“While it may be cooler outside, residents need to keep in mind that mosquitos are still a concern,” said Freeholder Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Mosquito Control Division. “Fortunately, there are numerous proactive measures residents can take to prevent mosquito bites and ultimately minimize the risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

The summer season is a heavier time for mosquito breeding, but brisk temperatures mean mosquitoes are more active during the day instead of the evening. Mosquitos are still active until the temperature is consistently below 50 degrees.

Residents and visitors can take the following precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent while outdoors to be protected from mosquito bites

Cover up and wear long sleeves, long pants and socks while outdoors

Treat clothing and gear with insect repellant containing permethrin

Use insect repellent that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proven to be safe and effective that contains one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-methane-diol Follow the label instructions on the insect repellent container, especially with children



“Residents can also rid their home and property of mosquitoes as well,” said Freeholder Kiley. “One small cap of water can result in hundreds of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water and, in seven days the mosquito larva will emerge into adults.”

Container mosquitoes are the number one mosquito problem in Monmouth County. Buckets are the most common mosquito habitats found around the home. The Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division created a Mosquito Habitat Checklist to help you eliminate places that mosquitoes breed around your home. Some of these solutions are:

Empty buckets of standing water and turn them over

Drill holes in the bottoms of garbage cans and recycling bins

Regularly clean out gutters

Empty and store watering cans upside down

Change the water in bird baths weekly

For more information, call the Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division at 732-542-3630 or go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.