Dozens of black bears killed so far in New Jersey hunt

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Hunters have killed 152 bears so far during New Jersey’s latest black bear hunt.

The state’s Division of Fish & Wildlife says 58 bruins were culled on Tuesday, a day after 94 were killed on the hunt’s opening day. The hunt is restricted to five zones, as Gov. Phil Murphy has again prohibited hunting on state lands. The highest number of kills have been reported in two zones in northern and northeastern Jersey, where 102 bears overall have been harvested so far. During the first three days, hunters can only use bows and arrows. Archers and muzzle-loading rifle hunters can participate on Thursday and Friday. The bear hunt for firearms only is set to begin on Dec. .

Hunters killed 225 bears in 2018, the lowest amount since 2003.