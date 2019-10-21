Volunteers search for child missing since last month

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — Volunteers braved rainy weather to search for a 5-year-old girl missing for more than a month since she disappeared from a New Jersey park.

NJ.com reports that Sunday’s search began around 9 a.m. at the Bridgeton City Park where Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen Sept. 16 during a family outing. The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative, but her son soon ran to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister The case has prompted other searches of the area. NJ Advance Media has reported that a $52,000 reward is being offered. Police last week released a sketch of a man they want to speak with in connection with the case.