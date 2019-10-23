Panel calls for hepatitis treatment for former NJ inmates

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey commission is recommending mandatory hepatitis B and C screening and treatment for former inmates as they leave prison and return to society.

Former Democratic Gov. Jim McGreevey, alongside lawmakers, former inmates and a handful of other stakeholders unveiled the recommendations Tuesday as part of the Commission on Reentry Services’ report to the governor and Legislature. The commission issued 100 recommendations in a 101-page report. Among the other recommendations were limiting the percentage of wages that could be garnished for ex-inmates required to pay child support, as well as making an inmate’s outstanding municipal fines income based. Lawmakers established the commission last year and tasked it with coming up with recommendations aimed at removing obstacles that convicts face when they leave prison.