Investigators: Outlaw biker gang growing at alarming rate

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey investigators say a violent biker gang involved in drug trafficking is growing in the state at an alarming rate.

The State Commission on Investigation detailed Wednesday the quick growth of Pagan’s Motorcycle Club during more than two-hour public hearing. The group is also known as the Pagans. Investigators say the club has grown from 10 to at least 17 chapters since 2016 and aims at becoming dominant along the East Coast. Agents testified they’ve uncovered evidence the gang is trafficking meth, extorting businesses and violently skirmishing with other gangs. Three men the commission identified as club members were called as witnesses but declined to answer questions. Hugo Nieves, identified as club vice president, added it’s not the club’s policy to “engage in criminal activity.”