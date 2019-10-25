Port Authority approves New York, New Jersey rail projects

NEW YORK (AP) — Rail projects totaling more than $4 billion have been approved for airports in the New York region.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey authorized the projects at its monthly board meeting Thursday. A new rail link between Manhattan and LaGuardia Airport and a replacement for Newark Liberty International Airport’s monorail will cost about $2 billion each. LaGuardia is one of the few major airports in the U.S. without a direct rail link. Newark’s air train is 23 years old and prone to maintenance problems. Each is expected to cost about $2 billion. The LaGuardia rail link would use the Long Island Rail Road’s Willets Point station, which also serves Citi Field and the U.S. National Tennis Center.