Madison Cunningham – Pin It Down

With its sharp storytelling and bursts of electric guitar, Who Are You Now is Madison Cunning– ham’s coming-of-age record — a diverse album that’s modern, melodic, and rooted in the 21 year-old’s observations of her own fast-changing world. “The past year was a largely transitional one for me. It felt like all at once I was living in a new city and a new era of my life, trying to find where I fit, what I believed, and who my people were. It doesn’t matter how many great examples you have to look up to, when it’s your turn to face adulthood, you feel like you’re scrambling for the right tools. Writing this record really forced me to take an honest look at where I came from, what my dreams and fears were, and who I was becoming as a result.” Cunningham began searching for answers during her childhood in Orange County, California. A guitarist since the age of 7, she began performing alongside her father — a worship pastor and lifelong musician — at a local church. By 15 years old, she was writing her own songs and exploring her own voice as a musician. Playing an integral role in that process was Tyler Chester, a multi-instrumentalist and studio guru who’d worked with artists like Jackson Browne, Blake Mills, and Andrew Bird. Later, after leaving home and moving to Los Angeles, Cunningham’s list of champions grew to encompass the likes of Sara Watkins, Chris Thile, and the Milk Carton Kids’ Joey Ryan.

