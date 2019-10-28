Survivors’ tales part of the art in Superstorm Sandy exhibit

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — The personal stories of people who survived Superstorm Sandy are an integral part of a new art exhibit remembering the deadly storm and the devastation it caused seven years ago.

The Monmouth University exhibit also includes an obelisk made from slices from trees that fell during the storm, with each inch representing 2,703 lost housing units.

There are hanging posters resembling beach towels that present Sandy-related data in easy-to-grasp visual terms.

A “climate shelter” where all the trappings of a home that would normally be on the inside are on the outside.

It symbolizes the huge mounds of sodden possessions that became garbage.