The Latest: Feds say pilot suddenly lost touch before crash

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Federal investigators say the pilot of a small plane who died when his plane crashed into New Jersey home was cleared to land before suddenly losing contact with air traffic controllers.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Adam Gerhardt spoke Tuesday in a news conference at the site of the fatal wreck, which left the pilot dead. The unidentified male pilot was the lone passenger on the plane. No one on the ground was hurt Gerhardt says three houses were impacted by the crash, and it could take up to three days to clear the Cessna 414’s wreckage from the home in Woodbridge Township. Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.