Consumer Affairs offers free seminars

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Division of Consumer Affairs has restarted its community outreach programming, offering seminars designed to educate the public about the latest scams, and how to avoid falling victim to fraud.Covering a number of topics, from identity theft to phone scams, cyber security and consumer protection, Consumer Affairs Director David M. Salkin is available to speak to groups throughout the year. The goal is to prevent residents from falling victim to these scams by alerting them to the latest threats,” said Salkin. Freeholder Lillian Burry, who serves as liaison to the Division of Consumer Affairs, said, “Monmouth County is dedicated to protecting our residents. Proactive educational programs are vital to prevent fraud. Whether it’s one of our investigators working to help a consumer with a problem, or our director out educating people on how to avoid scams, we work very hard to minimize these problems. Over the years, the Division of Consumer Affairs has helped Monmouth County residents see millions of dollars in restitution, and continually works to help the public.”Any community group or school interested in having the Division present a seminar should contact the Monmouth County Division of Consumer Affairs at 732-431-7900 or email Investigator Anita Velardo at Anita.Velardo@co.monmouth.nj.us.