The Latest: AG to discuss protester’s removal with chairman

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey attorney general’s office says it will speak with the state Senate chairman about his decision to order troopers to remove a protester during a hearing on tax incentives.

In a statement late Monday, the attorney general’s office says it will discuss Democratic state Sen. Bob Smith’s decision to use the troopers during a hearing Monday with him. Troopers removed Sue Altman, the director of New Jersey Working Families, during Monday’s Senate hearing in Trenton featuring George Norcross. Altman is a critic of Norcross, an insurance brokerage and hospital executive, at the center of an inquiry over how the state’s tax breaks were awarded. The attorney general’s statement says the state police will review the matter, as they do with any issue involving troopers’ conduct.