American Idol Contestant Facing Prison Time

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Antonella Barba has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for carrying nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl. Barba was raised in Point Pleasant. Federal authorities in Virginia said Thursday that the 32-year-old got three years and nine months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in July to possessing with intent to distribute. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be stronger and more lethal than heroin. She was arrested at a Norfolk stash house on arrival from Los Angeles.