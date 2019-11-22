Brick Twp. Sues To Get EMS Building Back

A long standing feud between Brick Township and its Volunteer EMS Squad has reached a new point. The Ocean County town has filed a lawsuit to regain ownership of the EMS Building on Aurora Place in the Superior Court of Ocean County. It alleges that the building is now being used for commercial purposes and the deed to the building is only to be used for emergency purposes. It also claims that squad members of misusing funds.

Patch.com is reporting that Brick Township officials want the property back to use it as an emergency services facility, and say the squad should have turned the property over when it formally dissolved the Brick Township First Aid Squad in 2014.