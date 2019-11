Freehold Raceway Mall Gets Hit With Power Outage

If you were traveling in Freehold yesterday morning you may have seen some traffic lights out. Township police were out directing traffic because of a power outage that also effected a number of stores at the Freehold Raceway Mall and more than 2,000 other customers. At one point during the outage there was no power to the whole mall. All power was restored by 2 yesterday afternoon.

Information for this story was taken from Patch.com