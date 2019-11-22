Freeholders congratulate Library Headquarters for being named 2019 “Best of the Best” winner

MANALAPAN, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders is congratulating the Monmouth County Library Headquarters for being named as the winner of the Public Library category for the Asbury Park Press’ 22nd Annual Reader’s Choice Award – Best of the Best.

“It comes as no surprise to me that the Monmouth County Library Headquarters was voted as the best public library for this coveted reader’s choice award,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Library System. “The ‘Best of the Best’ distinction is a true testament to the Library Headquarters’ unwavering dedication to the Monmouth County community.”

Each year, the Asbury Park Press asks readers to select the Best of the Best in Monmouth County. The readership has cast a record number of online votes this year in four categories: Eating and Drinking, Entertainment, People and Services and Shopping.

“The Monmouth County Library System promotes library use for all and strives to meet the cultural, educational and recreational needs of patrons through extensive collections, database and research access as well as innovative programs,” said Freeholder Burry. “The headquarters and branches will continue to serve the public and its pursuit of knowledge through literature.”

For more information about the Monmouth County Library Headquarters, visit www.monmouthcountylib.org.