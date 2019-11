A.C. Moore closing all of its stores

The national arts and crafts retailer A.C. More is closing all of its stores. The announcement came Monday from the CEO of the company who cited today’s retail environment as the cause of the closing.

Stores in our area include Brick, Wall, Manalapan, Ocean Township, Shrewsbury and East Brunswick. Some locations will be taken over by Micheal’s, the largest arts and crafts retailer who has roughly 1200 stores.