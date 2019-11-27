Local Oral Surgeon Gets License Pulled

An oral surgeon who had offices all over the state, and three in Monmouth county has had his license pulled. Dr. Andrew Maron who practiced in Red Bank, Shrewsbury, and Eatontown is accused of “hit and run dentistry” by Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Maron owned CompCare 2000/Monmouth Dental Group, and Gentle Dental of Red Bank and also worked at The Apprehensive Patient in Eatontown.

In a statement Grewal said he often pressured patients to have their teeth pulled or replaced, even though the teeth did not need to be. Implants would, in some cases would fall out. Patience also complained of infections after surgery as well.