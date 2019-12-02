Trigger Hippy – Don’t Wanna Bring You Down

“We’ve come Full Circle & Then Some,” goes the chorus to the title track of Trigger Hippy’s sophomore album, and it’s the perfect description of the long road these experienced musicians have traveled to harness their collective roots – from country, Delta blues, R&B and gospel to Southern rock and funk. Trigger Hippy co-founders, Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman and songwriter bassist Nick Govrik, believe the band’s sophomore album embodies the music and vision they’ve chased since the two met 15 years ago. For Steve, working with Thirty Tigers is personally significant: it reunites Gorman with Thirty Tigers founder/owner David Macias. Over 30 years ago, Macias played a pivotal role in the development of first recording contract for The Black Crowes.

