Family of Missing Woman Plan Search (includes sign up)

The family of a missing Freehold woman say they are planning another search for her on Staten Island. This search for Stephanie Parze will start at 9am at Tottenville High School. Several dozen people have already signed up to help find the woman who disappeared over a month ago. The search will cover an area near where Parze’s ex-boyfriend lived. Police identified him as a person of interest, he killed himself on November 22nd. Volunteers are asked to sign up before the search here