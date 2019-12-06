Feds: Over 60 Latin Kings members arrested along East Coast

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say more than 60 members of the Latin Kings have been arrested on federal racketeering, drug and firearms charges, including the leaders of the street gang’s East Coast operations. The majority of Thursday morning’s arrests took place in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. But authorities say the gang’s East Coast operations stretched into New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Florida. Authorities say the arrests are the result of a five-year investigation. A lawyer who has represented the alleged overseer of the gang’s operations declined to comment.