Long awaited indoor ski slope debuts at New Jersey megamall

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — An indoor ski slope that has been the most visible feature of the long-delayed American Dream megamall in New Jersey has finally opened. Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn took the first official run down the 1,000-foot slope Thursday. The ski slope was one of the first elements built more than a decade ago, before the project stalled over financing problems. Mall of America owner Triple Five took over in 2010 and began a phased opening of the retail and entertainment complex in October. The company says it’s the only indoor slope in North America.