NJ advances bill banning single-use plastic, paper bags

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers advanced legislation to ban single-use plastic and paper bags, as well as plastic foam containers commonly used for takeout. The Democrat-led Senate Budget Committee passed the measure Thursday after hours of testimony. The bill’s sponsors and supporters say the measure is a “landmark” bill and among the toughest in the country. Bill author state Democratic Sen. Bob Smith says the bill address environmental and public health crises. Opponents included plastics manufacturers, supermarkets and business groups.