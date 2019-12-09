‘ ‘Bridgegate’ duo to use different tactics at Supreme Court

One of the defendants seeking to have the U.S. Supreme Court overturn his conviction in New Jersey’s “Bridgegate” case wants to argue separately from his co-defendant, highlighting the different strategies they plan to use when the case is heard next month. The court agreed to hear the appeals of Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly, who were convicted in 2016 of orchestrating traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge into New York to punish a political foe. Kelly was an aide to then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie and Baroni was a top Christie appointee to the authority that runs the bridge. Christie wasn’t charged.