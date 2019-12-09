Ex-boyfriend pleads guilty in helpful-homeless-man scam

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to a state charge stemming from a scheme that raked in more than $400,000 in online donations with a phony story about a homeless veteran. Mark D’Amico pleaded guilty Friday in state Superior Court in Burlington County to misapplication of entrusted property stemming from the late 2017 scheme. Prosecutors say D’Amico, his ex-girlfriend, Katelyn McClure and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt came up with a story about Bobbitt using is last $20 to help McClure get gas when she was stranded on the side of the road.